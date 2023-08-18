Unconventional characters have always been part of my filmography: Ayushmann Khurrana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 17 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be cross-dressing as a woman in his upcoming film "Dream Girl 2", says he gravitates towards unconventional characters that have not been attempted by others before. Khurrana was in the city to promote "Dream Girl 2" along with co-star Ananya Panday. The film is set to be released on August 25.

"Playing unconventional characters as an actor has been a part of my film career. I want to portray roles that no other actor has done before me," the actor told reporters on Thursday.

"The story of the film always comes first for me as an actor. The biggest hero of my films is the story," the actor, 38, added.

He also said that his respect for women has grown after playing a female character in the film "Dream Girl 2".

To play a character who dresses as a woman, Khurrana said he had to put on heavy make-up, wear bulky lehengas and a wig in summer.

"I had to shave two or three times a day, otherwise my face would get red. The beard used to grow. It was all very difficult," he added.

Responding to a question, the actor said that Kamal Haasan's character in the guise of an old woman in the film "Chachi 420" (1997) impressed him the most.

Khurrana also praised Govinda in the film "Aunty No. 1" (1998) and Aamir Khan in the song "Dole Dole Dil Dole" from the film "Baazi" (1995) as characters who dressed up as a woman.

"Dream Girl 2" co-star Ananya Panday joked that she had a "stiff competition" as an actress from Khurrana. PTI HWP BK BK