'Undeclared emergency' prevailing in Uttar Pradesh: SP MP Iqra Choudhary

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) An "undeclared emergency" is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, said Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary after she and other Samajwadi Party leaders were stopped from visiting violence-hit Bareilly on Saturday.

Bareilly has been tense ever since clashes broke out between police and protesters outside a mosque in Kotwali area on September 26. A large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters had gathered after Friday prayers that day, after police denied permission for a demonstration in support of the campaign. Several people were injured in the violence.

On Saturday, a delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders said police stopped them from visiting the city.

"I am a resident of Uttar Pradesh and an elected representative from there. We heard about the incidents of violence in Bareilly and wanted to go there and talk to people -- to understand what their woes are, and how the government is treating them. But we were stopped," Choudhary said.

"There is no law that can stop us from moving freely in the country. There was no written notice (prohibiting entry to the city) as well. So, this is a clear-cut, undeclared emergency being imposed in Uttar Pradesh," the MP told PTI.

She said the party leaders will try to visit the city again.

"We will not back down. We will go there. If not today, maybe tomorrow or in 10 days. We will go there and expose this government's agenda," Choudhary said.

She said 'I Love Muhammad' is a "simple message of love and peace".

"It is my constitutional right to profess, practice and preach my religion. We will expose this government and make sure it abides by the Constitution," she added.

Police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds of people, mostly unidentified, in connection with the September 26 violence.

More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have been arrested in connection with the incident.