Under Cong, country was in disarray due to scams, its borders insecure: Madhya Pradesh CM

Jaunpur (UP), May 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday alleged that when the Congress was in power at the Centre, India's borders were insecure and the entire country was in disarray due to scams.

Advertisment

He exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Lok Sabha polls with a huge majority and form government for the third time in a row.

Addresding a poll rally here, the BJP leader said, "India's borders were insecure during the Congress rule and the entire country was in disarray due to scams." "Today, the country has become strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Pakistan made a mistake, it was attacked in its own home," he said and reminded the gathering that it was the BJP government that abrogated Article 370.

Talking to journalists later, Yadav said, "The BJP will form government once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, we came here to appeal to the people to vote in favour of BJP candidate Kripa Shankar Singh. He will win with a huge majority." Jaunpur will go to poll on May 25 in the sixth phase. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD