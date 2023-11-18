Under Cong govt, Rajasthan became number one in corruption, crime against women: Adityanath

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that under it, the state had become number one in corruption, crime against women, cyber-crime and cow smuggling. Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

The chief minister addressed public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Jalore, Barmer and Balotra on Saturday. Under the Congress government, he alleged, criminals have "emerged everywhere" whether it be in mining or in forests. "Electricity rates, prices of petrol and diesel due to VAT, and mandi tax are the highest in Rajasthan. Papers leaks are happening here in (government) examinations. Due to lack of employment, most of the suicides (in the country) are taking place in Rajasthan," he said, according to a statement. He said that to get rid of these, a double-engine government of the BJP is needed in the state. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Adityanath said, "There is a wrestling match going on in the government. The government people kept fighting and the people kept suffering." PTI AG ANB ANB