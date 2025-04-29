Under-construction bridge collapses in UP's Maharajganj; six labourers injured

Maharajganj (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) At least six labourers were injured when an under-construction bridge collapsed on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur National Highway near Mohanapur Dhala here, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night during ongoing road construction work.

"During the highway construction activity, a portion of the under-construction bridge suddenly gave way, trapping several workers under the debris," Dharmendra Singh, Station House Officer of the local Purandarpur police station, said.

Police teams rushed to the scene immediately after the incident. The injured labourers were rescued from the rubble and transported to Pharenda Community Health Centre (CHC), he said.

"All the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital, and their condition is stable," Singh added.

The debris was cleared using JCB machines, and the site has been secured. Further investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. PTI COR KIS DV DV