Under construction building collapses in Chennai, 9 migrant workers killed

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Nine migrant workers died after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore thermal power station here on Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sadness over the death of 9 people and conveyed condolences.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that nine workers from Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work carried out by BHEL in Ennore. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The CM ordered Minister for Electricity SS Sivasankar and senior IAS officer and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee relief work at the accident site.

Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased and ordered that steps be taken to transport the mortal remains to their home state.

"The officers have gone to the spot... We are investigating it," police sources said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai expressed grief over the demise of the nine people.

Citing media reports, he said those injured are being treated at the Government Stanley Medical College in the city. He called for rigorous safety measures to prevent such incidents in future.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," he added. PTI VIJ ROH