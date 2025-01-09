Under-construction chimney collapses in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli, 30 feared trapped

Mungeli: In Chhattisgarh, the chimney of an under-construction Kusum plant in Mungeli collapsed on Thursday, trapping over 30 individuals under debris.

Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: A major accident occurred at the under-construction Kusum plant, where more than 30 people were buried under debris due to the collapse of an under-construction chimney. Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped… pic.twitter.com/qeSf9FMsxZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2025

The incident, reported at approximately 11:20 AM, drew immediate attention from local authorities.

Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped in the debris.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but initial speculations point towards structural weaknesses or possibly substandard construction practices.