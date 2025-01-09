Advertisment
National

Under-construction chimney collapses in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli, 30 feared trapped

Shailesh Khanduri
Mungeli Chimney Collapse

Mungeli: In Chhattisgarh, the chimney of an under-construction Kusum plant in Mungeli collapsed on Thursday, trapping over 30 individuals under debris.

The incident, reported at approximately 11:20 AM, drew immediate attention from local authorities.

Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped in the debris.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but initial speculations point towards structural weaknesses or possibly substandard construction practices.

Chhattisgarh Chimney Collapse Viral video
