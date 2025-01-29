Under-construction commercial project in Gurugram sealed over pollution-related violations

Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday sealed an under-construction commercial project on Hamilton Court Road near Galleria Market in Sector 27 here following an order by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over pollution-related violations, an official said.

According to officials, the 3.25-acre project, being developed by Rajdarbar Iconic Ventures, was found to be a major source of dust and emissions during the enforcement of GRAP-III measures amid deteriorating air quality in the city.

A flying squad inspection detected active dust-generating construction work, uncovered construction material, non-compliant diesel generator sets and unauthorised commercial activities operating from within the site, they said.

The project was also found to be unregistered on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) portal, which is mandatory for construction sites in the National Capital Region.

Terming the violations apparent, the CAQM directed an immediate halt to all construction and on-site operations. Acting on the order, HSPCB teams sealed the diesel generator sets and instructed all commercial units functioning from the premises to cease operations, officials said.

The electricity department has also been asked to disconnect the power supply and report compliance, they added.

Officials said that shops and informal commercial units operating from the site were contributing to dust, noise, and emissions in the Galleria Hamilton Court area, which is already flagged for environmentally hazardous activities.