Under-construction well caves in at village in Chhindwara district; woman among 3 trapped

Chhindwara (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were trapped under the debris after an under-construction well caved in at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Khunajhir Khurd village late in the evening and a rescue operation was on, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pandey said all three -- two men and a woman -- are alive and efforts are on to pull them out of the debris.

After getting information about the collapse of the under-construction well, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and police teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation using earthmoving machines, he said. PTI COR ADU RSY