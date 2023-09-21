Under Delhi EV Policy 2.0, govt to consider incentivising retrofitting of vehicles: Minister Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 will look at incentivising retrofitting of vehicles considering its high cost.

In an interview with PTI, the minister said that since the new policy is in the works, the existing policy will be extended by six months or until the new one is ready.

The Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020 expired on August 8 this year and the government had said that the subsidy being given under it would continue till a new policy gets notified.

"We are moving a cabinet note and it should be finalised within this week. The existing policy will be extended for six months or until the new policy is notified," he said.

Talking about the new policy that is in the works, the minister said the one thing that they will look at is the concept of retrofitting.

"People want to convert their IC (internal combustion) engines into electric ones. The process is expensive. For converting a normal Gypsy, it takes almost Rs 5-6 lakh, which is on the higher side. We will look at how to incentivise it," he told PTI.

Another focus area for the government is last-mile connectivity, he noted.

"We have floated a tender for deploying 3,000 e-scooters and e-cycles to strengthen last-mile connectivity. In the first phase, 1,500 such vehicles will be stationed at metro stations. We are starting the project in Dwarka on a pilot basis," he added.

In the second phase, at least 750 more vehicles will be introduced, while phase three will complete the deployment of the remaining 750 vehicles with the condition that they be offered for long-term hiring or rental, the minister later said in a statement.

About Delhi LG V K Saxena approving in July the termination of 437 fellows and consultants working with the Delhi government and its impact on the functioning of the Transport Department, Gahlot said, "It was an interesting episode I would say." "The Central government has so many consultants working for it. The Niti Aayog has a fellowship programme. The government has young blood in the form of these fellows and consultants. Under the chief minister's fellowship programme, these fellows were hired and the file was even sent to the L-G.

"I think somewhere there is an attempt to derail or stop the good work happening under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP dispensation," he stressed.

Gahlot said that the fellows working with the Transport department did a lot of work on the EV policy and faceless services.

"The speed at which work was happening has reduced. Our commitment is there that we won't let the work stop. We will be back on track soon," he assured. PTI SLB SLB NSD NSD