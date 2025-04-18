Under financial stress, man kills self with father's licensed gun in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly shot himself with his father's licensed double-barrel gun in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Friday, police said.

ASP (Rural) Diksha Bhawre said the incident took place at Umarsanda village where Pawan Verma shot himself on the neck using his father's licensed firearm.

"On receiving information, police reached the spot and took custody of the body," she told reporters.

Citing statements from family members and villagers, Bhawre said Verma was addicted to alcohol and had been under considerable financial stress.

"His father is undergoing treatment for a heart condition, requiring weekly visits to a hospital in Bareilly. Pawan had also taken a loan of around Rs 4 lakh on his farmland," the officer said.

"It appears that the burden of medical expenses and debt pushed him over the edge. He shot himself at home this morning," she added.

Police have sent the body for autopsy after seizing the weapon. PTI COR KIS ARI