Under fire Munde must resign for few days, come back after clean chit: BJP MLA Dhas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Friday said embattled Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde should resign "for a few days" and make a comeback if he gets a clean chit in the Santosh Deshmukh murder-extortion cases and corruption allegations during his tenure as agriculture minister.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

Dhas on Thursday levelled allegations of corruption to the tune of more than 180 crore against Munde and his associates in purchases made by the state agriculture department. Munde was agriculture minister between July 2, 2023 and November 2024.

"Munde must resign for few days. If no link is found between him and the cases related to Santosh Deshmukh and corruption, then he can make a comeback. Why is he sticking to the post of minister," Dhas said. PTI AW BNM