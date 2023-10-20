Under heavy debt, man commits suicide in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself at his residence here over debt burden, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Ashutosh Kumar said that Devendra Trivedi was a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Dahi police station area.

Trivedi's family members rushed to the room after hearing the gunshot and immediately took him to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the CO added.

Police said primary investigation suggested that the deceased was in debt, which seems to be the reason behind suicide.

Trivedi was in trouble as he had taken loans from many people, locals said. He was mentally disturbed for being not able to repay the loans, they added. PTI COR SAB AS AS KVK KVK