Under influence of 'Montha', Vidarbha to get moderate to heavy rain between October 28 and 30

Nagpur, Oct 27 (PTI) Under the influence of Cyclonic Storm 'Montha', Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is very likely to receive moderate to heavy rain between October 28 and 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.It issued a 'yellow' alert along with a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph in isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur.

Scientist Praveen Kumar (Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur) said the Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' over southwest and adjoining areas of West central and Southeast Bay of Bengal had moved north-northwestwards.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90- 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," he said. PTI CLS BNM