Under Modi, country has slid in various parameters: TMC

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday, stating that the country has regressed in various areas under his leadership.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address, Modi expressed confidence that the NDA would secure over 400 seats and the BJP would win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The prime minister also claimed that opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and resigned themselves to staying in the opposition for a long time.

In response to Modi's claims of good governance and development, the TMC posted on X, "You boast about the improvement in India's economy, but what about our slipping ranks in the following? 111th on the Hunger Index, 161st on the Press Freedom Index," the party stated.

Regarding the prime minister's comments on 'Nari Shakti' (women power), senior TMC minister Shashi Panja questioned, "What about your party leaders making shameful and misogynistic remarks about TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee?" Panja also referred to the recent street protests by women wrestlers stating, "What about our women wrestlers who were humiliated in the national capital?" TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said while the PM talked about weeding out corruption and the central agencies working independently against those guilty, his home minister Amit Shah met BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who faces many corruption charges. PTI SUS MNB