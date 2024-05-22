Under Modi govt, country has developed at fast pace: Nitin Gadkari

Rewari, May 22 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the country has witnessed rapid development in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government and a network of roads has been laid across Haryana.

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Kosli here, Gadkari, the Union road transport and highways minister, said if the BJP-led NDA retains power at the Centre, Haryana will touch new dimensions of development.

Union minister and BJP's Gurgaon Lok Sabha candidate Rao Inderjit Singh and BJP's sitting MP from Rohtak and party candidate from that parliamentary constituency Arvind Sharma were also present at the rally.

Gadkari said this is an election to decide the future of India.

"Two things are really important for the development of a country -- a right and honest leader and a right policy -- and both of these are there in the BJP. Therefore, you should strengthen the country by making BJP victorious and speed up the development of the country," said Gadkari.

Gadkari said the development that took place in the last 10 years was just a trailer and the film will be seen now.

"We will create not only smart cities but also smart villages. What Congress could not do in 60 years, we have done in 10 years under the leadership of Modi. Our representatives have worked in your area. In Haryana alone, work worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been done by my ministry," he said.

Rao Inderjit Singh, who is also the sitting MP from Gurugram, said the BJP government is ensuring equitable development in all areas while continuous work is being done for the youth, women, farmers and the poor.

"I have been a Union minister in the BJP government for 10 years. We have seen that Gadkari ji is such a minister who does what he says. A network of roads has been laid in Haryana and the country. People's travel has become easier and only this is the development agenda of the Modi government," he said.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI COR SUN RHL