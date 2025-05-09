Under Modi, India's fighting capabilities ramped up to give reply to enemies: MP CM

Damoh, May 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying under his leadership the armed forces acquired all the capabilities needed to give a befitting reply to the country's enemies.

He was speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone of a tourism development project worth Rs 10 crore at the pilgrimage site Jageshwar Nath Dham in Bandakpur, located in Damoh district.

"Our armed forces have garnered all the capabilities under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi in the last 10-11 years to give a reply to our enemies. And for this, we should thank the prime minister, " Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced that employment-oriented agricultural fairs will be organized across the state from May 26 to June 3. PTI COR LAL KRK