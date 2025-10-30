Under NDA govt, Bihar progressed from darkness to light: JP Nadda

Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 30 (PT) BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday asserted that the development of Bihar has acquired pace under the NDA government which brought the state out of an era of darkness into light.

Addressing a rally in Bakhtiyarpur assembly constituency of Nalanda district, he also claimed that the RJD and its ally Congress are not concerned about people's welfare.

"Before 2005, Bihar was living in an era of darkness, but now there is light all around. Bihar has progressed from being a BIMARU state to a leading state, and it was made possible through people's power to vote," said Nadda, also a Union minister.

BIMARU is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, which used to lag behind on social and economic parameters.

"The RJD and the Congress are not concerned about your welfare. Lalu ji is concerned about making his son a CM, while Sonia ji is concerned about making her son the PM," the BJP president told the gathering.

Development took place in Bihar in the last 20 years during the NDA rule, he said, adding that the state’s railway budget increased 9-fold under the NDA and it state got 20 Vande Bharat and 26 Amrit Bharat trains.

Attacking the RJD, Nadda alleged that the party used to rule by spreading fear and kidnapping became an industry in its 'jungle raj': PTI SUK NN