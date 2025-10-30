Under no circumstances will we allow terrorists to revive their activities: SSP Ramban

Banihal (Ramban), Oct 30 (PTI) A top police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday said the Chenab Valley has always been a "soft target" for cross-border terror activities, but any attempt to revive terrorism would be thwarted decisively.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arun Gupta asserted that security forces are fully alert and determined to eliminate the remnants of terrorism from the region. "We will not allow them to succeed," he said.

"The Chenab Valley has always been a soft target for the adversary, and there have been continuous, concerted efforts to disturb the peace enjoyed by all communities here. They want to disturb peace either by stirring up terrorist activities or by raking up communally sensitive issues," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of a police-public meeting held in Banihal on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Gupta said that under the leadership of DIG Doda–Kishtwar–Ramban Range, operations against terrorists are underway, and every effort is being made to uproot terrorism completely.

"Our senior officer, the DIG, with tireless effort, together with the district teams, is fully engaged in this mission to remove the last remnants of terrorism from here. We are committed to wiping out terrorism. Restrictions are in place and will be enforced," he added.

The police, army, security forces, and intelligence agencies are working in close coordination to ensure lasting peace, SSP Gupta said.

Speaking about Ramban, he said that as of today, there are no visible footprints of terrorism, though it remains challenging because the district shares borders with six others.

"Even so, under no circumstances will we allow militants to revive their activities. Public support is crucial — through you and all of us, this is in our hands. To preserve this atmosphere of peace, everyone must play their part," he said.