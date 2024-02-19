Under PM Modi's guidance, we will lead UP and the entire country to greater heights: Rajnath

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the brightest star in the galaxy of global leaders and stands apart from others for his unique perspective.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Singh said the whole of India was progressing under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

"While other public representatives are unable to look beyond crises, problems or immediate gains, PM Modi's vision and foresight enables him to see opportunities, solutions and long-term outcomes," he added.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in creating an investment-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years have resulted in the current surge of investments. This is just the beginning." He also expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will establish new dimensions of development. "Under the guidance of the prime minister, we will collectively lead the state and the entire country to greater heights on the global stage," Singh added.

The BJP leader remarked that there was a time when meetings between public representatives and industrialists were viewed with great suspicion.

"Meeting with industrialists was considered no less than a political risk for any public representative. It was believed that a partnership between politicians and industrialists was not good for the development of the nation. No one paid attention to the fact that if politicians and industrialists work together with clear intentions, the nation will progress," he said.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, the country witnessed how he brought about transformative changes in Gujarat by collaborating with industrialists. The fragrance of this change has not only spread across India but has also reached far and wide globally," Singh added. PTI NAV IJT IJT