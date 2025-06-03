Under PM Modi's leadership, India setting global benchmarks on national security, says BJP leader

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam on Tuesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has transformed into setting global benchmarks in internal and national security.

He emphasised the need for all workers to connect with every section of society.

Addressing a state-level workshop organised in Lucknow on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, Gautam, referring to the Pahalgam attack, said that it is important to inform the public how India responded decisively to terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

He said that a detailed action plan for upcoming public campaigns has been prepared, requiring full participation from party workers.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary on this occasion said that the Modi government's welfare schemes are proving to be milestones in pulling the country out of poverty and putting it on the path of progress by eliminating corruption.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stressed that it is the responsibility of every worker to inform the public about the transformative welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government.

He cited how basic amenities like housing, electricity, and water -- once considered out of reach -- have now become accessible to all.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak listed key achievements of the past 11 years and said that India's growing global recognition and strengthening economy are direct results of Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He urged workers to communicate the benefits of schemes aimed at villages, the poor, farmers, and women to the broader public.

General secretary (organisation), UP BJP, Dharampal highlighted India's remarkable achievements in the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that India is now the world's fourth-largest economy.

A range of programmes are scheduled from June 9 to June 21 at the state, district and booth levels. He urged workers to implement them with unity and strategic planning.