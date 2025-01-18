Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will become No 1 or 2 by 2047: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati: Asserting that a "double-engine" government is essential for the development of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the country could become the world's number one or two economy by 2047 under his leadership.

Addressing a meeting at Mydukur in Kadapa district, Naidu said that the 21 Lok Sabha seats won by the NDA in the state, out of a total of 25, have become like a "Sanjeevani" (a life-infusing elixir). He added that Andhra Pradesh, which is "financially on a ventilator," is surviving on the oxygen being supplied by the central government.

He further stated that, though the Telugu Desam Party, with one crore members, is a regional outfit, it has always worked with a national outlook.

"We also worked with the NDA earlier, between 2014 and 2019. I do not doubt that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will become the number one or two economy by 2047, and my ambition is to see Telugu people in the number one position globally," he said.

Naidu further remarked that development can be ensured only with “double-engine Sarkars” at both the state and central levels, which would lead to double-digit growth.

He stated that the Centre has been extending a helping hand for several projects, including the Polavaram irrigation project, and has announced a package for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“We assure you that the Polavaram irrigation project will be completed in the next two years. The central government has already allocated Rs 12,200 crore for Phase 1 of the project. Construction of the diaphragm wall has begun,” he said.

Stressing the necessity of interlinking rivers, the CM said that the Godavari and Krishna rivers have already been interlinked, and the state government is now aiming to link the Godavari and Penna rivers.

Recalling TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao, Naidu said that some of the former leader’s initiatives, such as reservations for women and backward communities in local body elections, have become a role model for the nation.