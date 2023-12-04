Under PM Modi's leadership, remarkable sports culture established: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a remarkable boost to the culture of sports by launching relevant schemes and establishing sports centres in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

The results of various sporting events shows India’s rapid progress at the international sporting events such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, with athletes securing numerous medals, Adityanath said.

Addressing a gathering on commencement of the UP Rural Sports League and the concluding ceremony of Brahmmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Smriti All-India Prize Money Kabaddi Competition, the UP chief minister said initiatives like 'Khelo India,' 'Fit India Movement’ and Saansad Khel Mahakumbh (MP sports competition) have significantly motivated sports and athletes.

To further boost this momentum, sports centres are being established in every district, he added.

Adityanath said the UP government has taken various steps to enhance sports resources and activities in the state. UP has two international cricket stadiums and the construction of an International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi is underway, he said.

Fifteen synthetic hockey tracks, three synthetic running tracks, 67 multi-purpose sports halls, 15 indoor basketball halls, two judo halls, and six shooting ranges have already been constructed in the state, he said.

Emphasising the government's commitment to encourage athletes, the chief minister highlighted the financial rewards and government jobs being provided to them.