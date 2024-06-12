Under pressure terrorists shifted focus to Jammu from Kashmir, won’t succeed: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) The terrorists shifting their focus from Kashmir to Jammu region is indicative that they are under pressure in the valley, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday and asserted they will not succeed here as the local residents are traditionally “nationalistic and patriotic” in their character.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has "zero tolerance" against terrorism and the same policy will be adopted to clear the region of the menace.

The minister was talking to reporters after visiting the Government Medical College hospital in Kathua to inquire about the well-being of Om Prakash, who had suffered a bullet injury in left upper limb in a terrorist attack in a village in Hiranagar sector on Tuesday night.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a more than 15 hour-long operation, which concluded this afternoon.

“Terrorists shifting focus from Kashmir to this (Jammu) region is indication that they are under pressure in the valley. The way they are being pressurized (by security forces) in Kashmir, they were compelled to shift their focus (to this region) but they will not succeed here,” Singh said.

He said the biggest reason for the terrorists not succeeding in Jammu region is that the whole region, whether it is Hiranagar or some other place, the area is full of nationalistic and patriotic population.

“We enjoy full support of the people and its glaring example is the Hiranagar encounter (where people raised an alarm on noticing two terrorists). The disappointed terrorists might come to this side under a conspiracy but they will never succeed,” said Singh, who won for the third term from the Udhampur parliamentary constituency to retain his position in the Central government.

This was his first visit to Kathua, which is also part of his home constituency, after taking oath as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He said Prime Minister Modi had announced ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism and the same policy will be followed to chalk out the future course of action.

The Hiranagar encounter was the third terror attack in Jammu region since Sunday evening when a bus carrying pilgrims was targeted by the terrorists near Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district that left nine persons dead and 41 injured. Six security personnel were injured in another terrorist attack on a joint post of the Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Doda district.

“The concerned institutions have taken note (of the incidents) and we also got suggestions from the security experts. These suggestions will be discussed with the home ministry and concerned authorities,” he said, asking people not to panic.

The minister said that he was in constant touch with Kathua Deputy Commissioner, Kathua SSP and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) who was at the encounter scene besides the members of the house which was targeted by the terrorists during the anti-terror operation.

Singh lauded the security forces for completing the operation in a short period by eliminating both the terrorists.

Referring to the Chattergalla incident, he said the police and paramilitary forces are deployed in the area but if there is a need for an army that will be made available.

“We have also got security suggestions for the area and these were forwarded to the concerned quarters,” he said, hailing the synergy between the police, security agencies and the civil administration.

Asked whether the spurt in terror activities in Jammu is an attempt to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath yatra, the minister said, “Our neighbouring countries have been doing it for the past 70 years but the point is what type of preparations we have.” “What they are doing is not our concern but we have become multi-times more capable under the leadership of Modi and they are aware of it,” he said.

Asked about the possible involvement of two slain terrorists in the brutal murder of chemist Amarjit Sharma whose throat-slit body was recovered in a village in Hiranagar late Sunday night, he said there is a possibility and the police will see to it.

“I am visiting the family of the deceased as well,” he added.

The minister expressed relief over the condition of Prakash and said orthopaedic surgery on his humerus (left) was carried out successfully and the medical staff and administration deserve appreciation. PTI TAS AS AS