Under-reporting of crimes major challenge, public cooperation vital: Nagaland Dy CM

Kohima, Jan 6 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on Tuesday said that under-reporting of crimes remains a major challenge for law enforcement in the state, and effective policing depends largely on public cooperation and timely reporting of cases.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Superintendent of Police (SP) office building and police barrack in Wokha district, Patton, who also holds the Home and Border Affairs portfolio, urged citizens to come forward without hesitation to report crimes.

He said prompt registration of complaints is essential for ensuring justice, effective policing and optimal deployment of resources.

“When cases go unreported, it affects the overall assessment of the law and order situation and hampers future planning and development of police services,” he said.

The programme was attended by Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, senior police officers and civil society representatives, according to an official release.

Patton inaugurated the police barrack, followed by the SP office building, marking a major step towards strengthening police infrastructure in the district.

He congratulated the Wokha district police for completing the new facilities and said improved infrastructure would enhance efficiency and boost the morale of personnel.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that police recruitment in the state would continue to be free, fair and strictly merit-based.

He also thanked Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his support and funding for development initiatives and expressed gratitude to the land donor for contributing to the project.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Rupin Sharma echoed concerns over under-reporting of crimes and underscored the role of district police as first responders.

He said effective utilisation of the new facilities, efficient administration and stronger police-public trust were crucial for improving law and order in the state. PTI NBS NN