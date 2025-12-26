Under Rs 250 cr plan, Ahmedabad civic body to restore Subhash Bridge, add lanes

Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has approved a plan to restore the 52-year-old Subhash Bridge over the Sabarmati River after it was closed earlier this month due to structural damage, and also construct new two-lane bridges on both sides, officials said on Friday.

Subhash Bridge is a vital link connecting Ranip and Shahibaug areas of Ahmedabad. Constructed in 1973, the bridge had been functioning without major issues for the past 52 years, an official release said.

After cracks were observed in the bridge deck along with settlement in the superstructure on December 4, 2025, the bridge was closed to traffic in the interest of public safety.

Following the damage, detailed inspections were carried out by empanelled consultants as well as experts from IIT Roorkee and SVNIT Surat. Based on their assessment, it was concluded that the existing bridge superstructure needs to be dismantled, officials said.

"Taking into account the increasing traffic demand in the city, AMC has decided not to limit the project to restoration alone, but to also construct additional new bridges on both sides of the existing bridge. The total estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 250 crore, and it will be executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model," the release said.

The AMC has planned restoration in two phases. In the first phase, the existing superstructure of the bridge will be completely removed and replaced with a new superstructure based on 38-meter spans using steel composite girders. The existing piers will be strengthened through micro-concrete jacketing to provide adequate support for the new structure.

"The first phase is expected to be completed within nine months, after which the bridge will be opened to the public," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani told reporters.

In the second phase, iconic new two-lane bridges will be constructed on both sides of the existing bridge at the same level, he said, adding this phase will involve complete construction, from foundation to superstructure, and is planned to be completed within a period of two years.

The release said single combined tender covering both phases will be issued under the EPC mode.

Once completed, the upgraded bridge corridor is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion between the northern and central zones of Ahmedabad and provide long-term, safe, and efficient connectivity across the Sabarmati River. PTI KVM PD BNM