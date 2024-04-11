Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their home turf: PM in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Apr 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said under the strong BJP-led government at the Centre, the country's security forces are eliminating terrorists on their home turf.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (Modi once again) were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of a stable government.

"Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf," he said.

The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.

Advertisment

Modi said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure. Now, roads and modern tunnels are being built along the borders, he added.

The prime minister accused the Congress of questioning the entity of Lord Ram and opposing the construction of the Ayodhya temple.

He added that the party was forgiven for this and invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple but it chose to boycott the event.

Advertisment

"Going one step ahead it has now publicly declared a war against Shakti in Hindu religion symbolised by revered goddesses like Maa Dhari Devi, Maa Chandrabadni and Jwalpa Devi of Uttarakhand," he said, addressing the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Rally at the IDPL's hockey ground in Rishikesh.

Such a declaration by the Congress will add fuel to the fire in the ongoing “conspiracy” to destroy the culture of Uttarakhand, Modi said, asking people to give a "befitting reply" to the opposition party.

He was referring to a recent remark by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party had later said that the BJP took the comment out of context.

Advertisment

Describing Uttarakhand as the land of the flower 'Brahma kamal', he asked people to push the lotus button during polling and put all five Lok Sabha seats into the BJP's kitty.

He said this was necessary to fulfil its pledge for a developed India, of which a developed Uttarakhand is going to be a significant part.

"But my expectations are even bigger this time. You have to break all past records. You have to win all booths," he said.

Advertisment

"I am confident that the people of the state will teach the Congress a lesson in the coming Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Modi said his government has stopped the loot by the corrupt so their anger against him is at its peak.

"Isn't corruption detrimental to the country? Shouldn't the country get rid of it? I am fighting this big war with the strength of your blessings," he said.

Advertisment

Under Congress government the advantages of government schemes did not reach the beneficiaries due to middlemen, he claimed.

But under the BJP government benefits of the schemes are reaching the beneficiaries directly through their bank accounts, he said.

Compared to the past, the country has been strengthened manifold under a strong and stable BJP government, he said.

He said terrorists were now being hit on their home turf – “ghar mein ghus kar” – in contrast to the time when “weak” governments ran the country. The apparent reference was to cross-border strikes in recent years after terrorist attacks in India.

He said a strong BJP government also had the courage to abrogate article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir after seven decades, make a law against triple talaq, implement the one rank one pension scheme and provide reservation to women in legislatures.

He said the “weak” Congress governments could not strengthen the border infrastructure. Now, roads and modern tunnels are being built along the borders.

Modi spoke of Rishikesh's tourism potential. It is a unique blend of adventure and spiritual tourism, he said.

He spoke the mega road, rail and air infrastructure projects underway in the state and said they would boost tourism in the state like never before and create employment opportunities.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is working constantly towards achieving the goal of making it a leading state by 2025, he said.

Rishikesh, where the rally was held, falls under Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister Dhami, Haridwar candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tehri Garhwal MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Pauri Garhwal candidate Anil Baluni shared the dais with the prime minister. PTI ALM RHL ASH ASH