Underground metro train evacuated in Mumbai due to ''technical'' problem

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A Worli-bound underground metro train was evacuated on Friday afternoon after it developed a "technical issue", the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said.

A few hours after the evacuation on Metro Line-3, services on Lines 2A and 7 between Dahisar and Andheri were delayed in the evening due to a "technical glitch".

The train heading towards Acharya Atre Chowk on the Mumbai Metro Line-3 developed a snag while approaching the Santacruz station around 2.44 pm, the agency said in a release.

While the statement did not specify the nature of the problem, some passengers complained about smoke on the train.

An MMRCL spokesperson, however, denied there was a fire or smoke on the train.

As a precautionary measure, the train was safely evacuated at Santacruz station and later moved to the Bandra-Kurla Complex loopline for a detailed technical inspection, the statement said.

The affected service was cancelled, but all other train services continued to operate on time, it said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed," the statement read.

Services on Lines 2A and 7 were delayed by around 45 minutes during the evening peak hours due to a technical snag, with passengers complaining about overcrowding and non-functional air conditioners.

The MahaMumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), in a post on X, stated that the issue has been resolved and services will be restored fully in an hour.

It had earlier attributed the delays to a technical glitch, without clarifying whether the issue was with a train or the signalling system.

Commuters were stranded without any updates about the cause of the delay, some passengers claimed on social media.

Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, is the city's first fully underground metro corridor, currently operational between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Line 2A operates between Dahisar East and Andheri West, and Line 7 plies between Dahisar and Andheri East. PTI KK ARU