Underprivileged NEET aspirants to get free coaching from RIMS students

Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) At least 30 underprivileged students will be provided free coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) by the MBBS students of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken during the governing body meeting of RIMS, chaired by state Health Minister Irfan Ansari.

The NEET aspirants will be selected by the Higher Secondary Department.

"The MBBS first and second-year toppers from RIMS will provide NEET coaching to 30 selected underprivileged students. The mentors will receive an incentive of Rs 2,500 per hour of coaching. The classes will be conducted four days a week," according to an official statement.

The estimated annual expenditure for this scheme will be around Rs 7 crore, it added.

The governing body also decided to provide Rs 5,000 assistance upon the death of a patient and free hearse services under 'Moksha Vahan' scheme.

"In case of a patient's death at RIMS, arrangements will be made to transport the body free of cost to any part of the state. Additionally, Rs 5,000 in immediate financial assistance will be provided to the deceased's family to aid with funeral rites," the release added.

The governing body also decided that intern doctors at RIMS will now receive a scholarship of Rs 30,000 per month, similar to AIIMS.

"This will promote medical education and provide financial support to students," it stated.

The health minister said, "The meeting is a historic step towards taking healthcare services and medical education in Jharkhand to new heights. It reflects the government's commitment to the common people and students." PTI SAN SAN ACD