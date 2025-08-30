Undersea tributes to Major Dhyan Chand in Andamans

Port Blair, Aug 30 (PTI) Spectacular undersea tributes were paid to Major Dyan Chand at Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Amar Jyoti, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kolkata, on Friday said, "A team of 12 professional divers and three officials of the SAI, with the support of the Department of Education and Sports, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, local tour and diving operators carried placards, banners, hockey stick, ball beneath the sea saluting the memory of Major Dhyan Chand." "The underwater tribute reflected the Andaman and Nicobar Islands's unique marine heritage and sent out a powerful national message that the flame of fitness burns bright everywhere — on land, across the seas, and even beneath the ocean. This historic underwater homage was the signature highlight of the Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav 2025, a two-week-long festival of sport and fitness engaging communities across the archipelago from 15th to 31st August," she said.

The Khel Mahotsav 2025 began on Independence Day with the launch of three Olympic-style flame of fitness torches symbolising excellence, friendship, and respect.

These torches, exclusively designed with motifs of the Cellular Jail crown, dugong (sea cow, state animal of Andaman and Nicobar Island), Narcondam Hornbill, mangrove roots, and Olympic rings, travelled across all three districts — Nicobar, South Andaman, and North & Middle Andaman — covering over 505 km and reaching 225 schools.

More than 25,958 participants, including students, teachers, athletes, PRI members, tribal leaders, and the general public, joined the relay.

Alongside the torch relay, the Mahotsav featured inter-school competitions in athletics, football, volleyball, and indigenous games, beach sports and kayaking demonstrations, rope skipping challenges, mass fitness drills, cultural performances, and health and anti-drug awareness drives.

Special emphasis was placed on the inclusion of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) and Persons With Disabilities (PwD), empowering them to embrace sport and fitness.

"National Sports Day is not only a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand but a reminder that sport must touch every life and every corner of our country. Through the Flame of Fitness torch relay and the extraordinary underwater homage, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have shown that the spirit of National Sports Day can be celebrated in the most unique and inspiring ways," Jyoti said. PTI SN SN RG