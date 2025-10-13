Understudied tea blossoms rich in antioxidants, promising for chronic diseases: Research

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Research led by the Nagaland University has shown that tea blossoms have an abundance of potent bioactive compounds, positioning them as a natural source for health supplements, officials said.

The findings have been published in a reputed peer-reviewed journal, Food Research Journal.

"Rich in antioxidants and essential amino acids, tea blossoms show great promise as effective solutions for stress relief, cognitive enhancement, and the prevention of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues," Tanmoy Karak, Professor at Nagaland University's Department of Soil Science, said. While tea leaves dominate global research and consumption, blossoms, which are often discarded as agricultural byproducts, remain largely overlooked, officials said.

According to Sagarika Das, a researcher at Dibrugarh University's Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, this study is the first systematic effort in Assam, one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions, to analyse the biochemical richness of tea blossoms from seven premium cultivars.

"Nutraceutical companies could harness tea blossom extracts to create natural energy boosters, relaxation aids, and skin-health products. Beyond consumer health, the research offers economic opportunities for smallholder tea farmers by opening new revenue streams through blossom collection and processing," Das said.

She said reducing agricultural waste by utilising blossoms will also contribute to the circular bioeconomy and advance environmental sustainability.

"With global demand rising for plant-based, eco-friendly health products, India has the chance to position itself as a leader in functional foods and supplements derived from tea blossoms," she added.

The breakthrough study was conducted with contributions from institutions, including the University of California, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute in New Delhi, Departments of Horticulture and Soil and Water Conservation from Nagaland University, and the Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University.

"This groundbreaking research highlights the potential of innovation originating from our region to effect significant global change," Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, said, adding that the findings could "revolutionise" dietary supplements and natural remedies.

This effort not only broadens the scope of scientific inquiry but also fosters opportunities for rural entrepreneurship, empowering local communities to engage in sustainable agricultural practices and create new economic avenues, Patnaik said.

Karak underscored the versatility of tea blossoms as they can be transformed into herbal teas, infused oils, dietary supplements, and unique wellness formulations.

"With further clinical validation to substantiate their health benefits, tea blossoms could play a crucial role in promoting overall wellness," he said.

