Undertrial abuses, assaults jail staffer at Thane district prison; booked by cops

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old undertrial at a jail in Thane district allegedly attacked a prison staffer and also threatened him during an argument over meeting a visitor, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Kalyan District Prison on Tuesday and led the police to register a case against the attacker, Hitendra alias Hiten Gulivar Thakur, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint by the 47-year-old victim, an officer said.

According to the officer, the incident occurred at around 4.30 pm when the complainant was on duty inside the prison. Thakur approached the jail staffer and requested that another undertrial be allowed to personally meet a visitor at the prison.

"When the complainant refused the request, the accused became enraged, hurled filthy abuses, and issued threats to the staffer," he stated.

The situation escalated when the undertrial allegedly picked up a cement piece and stones and threw them at the jail staffer, police said.

"The victim sustained scratches on his body due to the assault. The accused not only abused and threatened him but also obstructed him from carrying out his lawful duty," the officer added.

The FIR, registered on November 26 at the Khadakpada police station, invoked BNS sections 132 (assaulting a public servant to deter him from duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) against the accused. PTI COR RSY