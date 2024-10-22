Undertrial allegedly commits suicide in Etawah district jail toilet: Police

Etawah (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old undertrial lodged in Etawah district jail in a rape case allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the prison toilet, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjai Kumar said that the inmate, Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Kanpur Dehat district, was booked under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 64 (punishment for rape) of BNS and POCSO Act.

The case was registered against him at Kotwali police station in Auraiya district.

He was sent to jail on October 11 and was kept in jail barrack number 9.

Advertisment

"On Tuesday, at around 12 noon, he went to the toilet from the barrack. In the toilet, he committed suicide by hanging himself with his towel. The jail administration has informed the family members of the deceased," he said. PTI COR NAV RT RT RT