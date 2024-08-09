Undertrial booked for assaulting inmate in Kalyan's Aadharwadi jail

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) An undertrial lodged in Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan in Thane district was booked for allegedly assaulting another inmate, a police official said on Friday.

Accused Yuvraj Pawar alias Lohar (30) assaulted Arvind alias Mani Ravindra Ram with a toothbrush that had a blade inserted in it, leaving the latter with severe injuries to the cheek, ears and the back of his head, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"Ram had intervened in a fight between Lohar and one Roshan Ghorpade. The incident took place in front of circle 5 gate in the prison. On Thursday, Lohar was booked under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, causing grievous hurt and other offences," he said. PTI COR BNM