Undertrial dies after attack by four inmates in Pune’s Yerawada prison

Pune, Dec 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old undertrial lodged in Pune’s Yerawada Central Prison died after he was allegedly attacked by four inmates over past enmity on Thursday, an official said.

Mahesh Chandanshive, who had been arrested under the Arms Act, was targeted in barack number 1 of the prison around 3 pm, the official said.

According to jail authorities, Chandanshive was attacked by inmates Aniket Samudar, Mahesh Mane, Aditya Mure, and Ganesh More with a scissor and door hinges that had been improvised as weapons.

“The attack on Chandanshive was due to past enmity. Chandanshive was seriously injured and was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds,” said a prison official.

A case has been registered against the four accused and further investigations are on, he added. PTI SPK NR