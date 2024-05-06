Undertrial dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mangaluru, May 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide while in judicial custody on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Muhammad Noufal, hailing from Kerela, died by hanging.

According to police, he was hospitalised multiple times after displaying signs of mental depression.

He was undergoing treatment at the jail ward of Wenlock hospital here, they said.

Though he was lodged in the ward with other inmates, he managed to hang himself from the ceiling.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added. PTI COR AMP ROH