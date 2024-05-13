Undertrial dies in Udupi jail

Udupi (Karnataka), May 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old undertrial died in the Udupi jail, officials said.

The deceased undertrial Anup Shetty's case was related to the murder of his business partner, Ajendra Shetty, in Kalavara village, Kundapur, in July 2021, they said.

According to officials, Anup had initially gone into hiding after allegedly killing Ajendra, but Udupi police apprehended him in Goa a few days later.

On Saturday, Anup was found unconscious in his jail cell and was immediately rushed to hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The cause of death is suspected to be a cardiac arrest, said the doctors who attended on him.

Ajendra Shetty, a financier, met a gruesome end inside his office in Kalavara, Kundapur taluk, on the night of July 30. His business partner, Anup, allegedly hacked him to death for which he was arrested and was undergoing trial.

Following Anup's death in the Udupi Jail near Hiriyadka, the local Hiriyadka police have initiated an investigation under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Anup had been incarcerated since August 6, 2021, based on a court order from Kundapur.

On May 11, at 2:45 pm, Anup vomited and subsequently lost consciousness. Jail staff promptly alerted jailor S A Shirol, who arranged for Anup's transfer to the district government hospital. However, the doctors declared Anup dead upon arrival. PTI CORR AMP SS