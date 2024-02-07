Undertrial dies under mysterious condition in Delhi's Tihar

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner of Tihar jail died during treatment at Deen Dayal Hospital (DDU), police said on Wednesday.

Gurdeep Singh alias Gora had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since February 1 after falling unconscious in jail number 3, said an officer.

Gurdeep Singh was arrested in a case of theft in Vikaspuri and sent to Tihar jail on Jan 29, the officer said.

The officer said Gora was previously involved in 11 cases of theft and Arms Act in Hari Nagar and Vikaspuri.

The prison authorities have ordered an inquiry into the cause of the death and also informed the family members. PTI ALK VN