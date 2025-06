Patna, Jun 17 (PTI) An undertrial escaped from police custody on Tuesday by breaking the window pane of the toilet of a court in Patna, an officer said.

He was taken to the sessions court in Pirbahore for production.

"Before the hearing, Kumar requested to use the toilet. He was taken there by escorting policemen. However, when he broke the window pane and escaped," the officer said.

A case has been registered, and teams have been deployed to nab him. PTI PKD NN