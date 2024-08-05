Undertrial escapes from police custody in Patna, constable suspended

Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) An undertrial, who was brought to Patna from Beur Central prison, on Monday escaped from custody just before he was to be produced before a court here, police said.

According to a statement issued by Patna Police, Mohd Asif fled from the policeman escorting him when he was being taken to a sessions court in Pirbahore area.

The accused was brought to the sessions court by constable Gumesh Yadav.

"A case has been registered, and teams have been deployed to nab Asif. In addition, constable Gumesh Yadav has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," said the statement. PTI PKD NN