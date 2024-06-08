Undertrial escapes from Shirur police's custody while being brought back to jail

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) An undertrial escaped from police custody while being brought back to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

Shirur police in Pune district had taken custody of Muzahid Gulzar Khan (28) and two others, who were in jail after being arrested by Khopoli police, in connection with a case it was investigating and were bringing them back to Taloja jail when he escaped, the official said.

"A Shirur court had remanded the three in judicial custody and they were being brought back to jail on June 5. Khan told police his stomach was aching and that he immediately needed to urinate. When the police vehicle stopped at Kharghar to allow him to answer nature's call, he jumped into a nullah and fled," the official said.

A constable who jumped into the nullah to nab him suffered injuries, the official said.

A case was filed as Kharghar police station on the complaint of the Shirur police team that was bringing back Khan to Taloja jail and efforts were on to nab him, the official said. PTI COR BNM