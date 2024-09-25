Undertrial found dead in Ghaziabad jail, police say suicide

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old undertrial was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Dasna jail here with police calling it a suicide.

Meanwhile, the father of the accused, Shivam, claimed that his son was disturbed as he was "falsely implicated" in a rape case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Masuri) Siddhartha Gautam said the local Masuri police station was informed about the death of the undertrial at Dasna jail on Tuesday.

"Acting on the information, Masuri police station officials called in a field unit for a probe. The investigators found the body of the inmate, Shivam, the son of Sunder and a resident of Bulandshahr district, hanging from the ceiling fan in a room inside the yoga hall," he said.

Aged around 21, Shivam was lodged in jail in connection with a crime that took place in Pilakhuwa in Hapur district, the officer added.

The field unit investigated the spot and videographed the proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the ACP said.

Shivam's father Sunder said he reached Dasna jail along with his relatives on Wednesday morning after he was informed by jail officials that his son had committed suicide.

He claimed that Shivam was "falsely implicated" by police outpost in-charge Chizarsi in Hapur. He alleged that the outpost in-charge was "demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and the family of the girl was demanding Rs 2 lakh to set aside the case".

"When I could not fulfil the demand, the outpost in-charge lodged an FIR on the charge of rape and under the POCSO Act. Shivam was disturbed due to him being falsely implicated in the case," Sunder claimed.

He further alleged that Shivam left a suicide note which is in possession of police for investigation.

There was no immediate response from police to Sunder's claims.