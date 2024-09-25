Undertrial in murder case flees from custody

Una (HP), Sep 25 (PTI) An undertrial, arrested in the murder case of a migrant girl in 2023, escaped from the regional hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

A resident of Sidani in Punjab, Sunil Kumar was brought by the police team from Bangarh jail for medical checkup but he escaped on Tuesday evening.

Police chased Kumar, who managed to escape by getting into a train going towards Daulatpur Chowk. Though the police were alerted at Daulatpur Chowk, the accused managed to flee.

A hunt has been launched for him.

In 2023, a migrant girl was murdered in Mawa Kahola and her body was recovered from a ditch. Police had arrested Kumar on charges of murdering the girl.