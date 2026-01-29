Undertrial inmate attacks police constable outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) A police constable was allegedly attacked by an undertrial inmate outside the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

Undertrial prisoner Lokesh Ravat allegedly assaulted constable Hari Wagh, who is attached to the Local Arms Division, in the afternoon, they said.

According to an official, police took Ravat to court for a hearing in connection with a case, and the incident occurred when they were bringing him back.

Ravat got into a dispute with Wagh, the official said, adding that the accused then hit the police constable.

On a complaint by Wagh, the N M Joshi Marg police registered a case. A probe into the matter is underway, the official said. PTI DC NR