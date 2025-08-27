Undertrial inmate dies during treatment at KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) An undertrial inmate from Lucknow District Jail died while undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) here, police said on Wednesday.

The inmate, Salim (48), was a resident of Kasganj district, they said.

"Salim's health began to deteriorate on July 30, 2025. He was initially sent to Balrampur district hospital for treatment and was later admitted to KGMU on August 16, 2025. Despite receiving necessary medical care, his condition did not improve," a police statement said.

He died at 9.58 pm on Tuesday. The jail administration has informed the authorities concerned and Salim's family about his death, the officials said. PTI CDN ANM DIV DIV