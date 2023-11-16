Advertisment
#National

Undertrial killed by inmate in Bikaner Central Jail

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
16 Nov 2023

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate in Bikaner Central Jail of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Sajid Hussain of Hanumangarh, an accused awaiting trial in an assault case, was allegedly fatally attacked with a brick by Budharam late on Tuesday, they said.

Budharam is serving a sentence in a murder case.

The attack occurred in the jail's barracks. The authorities swiftly took Budharam into custody, the police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said. PTI SDA SZM

Advertisment
Subscribe