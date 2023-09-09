Undertrial lodged in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district jail dies during treatment at hospital

Kota, Sep 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old undertrial lodged in the Jhalawar district jail has died during treatment at a hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Laxman Banjara, a resident of Kotra area under the Jhalawar city police station.

Banjara was lodged in the Jhalawar district jail on August 22 this year in connection with a 35-year-old case, Jailor Jagdish Punia said.

Punia said Banjara was admitted to the SRG Hospital in Jhalawar on Monday after he complained of chest pain and lung infection.

Banjara succumbed to death during his treatment on Friday, he added.

The jailor said a judicial probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the death.

Jhalawar city police station SHO Gori Singh said the police handed over the body to Banjara's family members after postmortem conducted by the medical board on Friday. PTI COR AS CK