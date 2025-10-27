Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in Nashik jail

Nashik, Oct 27 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the central jail in Maharashtra's Nashik, an official said on Monday.

Shivdas Bhalerao (58) was found hanging in the Nashik Road Central Jail on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

He said that Bhalerao, a resident of Sinnar taluka, was arrested in a rape case and had been in prison since June 2024.

The prison authorities rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR ARU