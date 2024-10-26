Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in toilet of UP's Bareilly jail

Bareilly (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old prisoner lodged in Bareilly's Central Jail 2 committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the undertrial prisoner identified as Shyamveer was a resident of Gurgaon village Sirauli police station area of Bareilly and he had a fight with one Prashant of the village in June.

Prashant's family had lodged a complaint in Sirauli police station accusing Shyamveer of physical injury and assault, after which the police arrested him and sent him to Bareilly's Central Jail 2, earlier known as district jail Bareilly, on July 1.

The case was pending in the court. Meanwhile, at 3 pm on Saturday, Shyamveer's wife Pushpa was informed over the phone that her husband had committed suicide, following which his family members immediately reached the jail.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Jailor Ratan Kumar said on October 20, Shyamveer's bail plea was rejected by the high court, after which his wife came to meet him.

The jailor said Shyamveer was tensed after getting the information that he was not getting bail. He was mentally stressed, he said.

The jailor said on Saturday, Shyamveer hanged himself with the string of his shorts on a nail in the toilet. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being investigated, he added. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS