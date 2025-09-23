Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in UP's Sultanpur after meeting wife

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in the District Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a mango tree inside the jail on Tuesday evening after meeting his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Subhan (21), a resident of Aldemau Noorpur, under the Kadipur police station area of the Sultanpur district.

The jail administration informed the police about the incident, following which the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Jail Superintendent Pranjal Arvind said that the undertrial prisoner was lodged in the jail on May 5, 2025, in connection with a theft case. His wife came to meet him at noon on Tuesday, and during the meeting they allegedly had a quarrel.

SHO of Kotwali Nagar police station Dheeraj Kumar said that further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem examination report. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK